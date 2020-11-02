LA CROSSE — Several area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in August.

Students earning degrees in August included Jacob Arnold of Jefferson with a bachelor of science degree in management; Austin Keach of Lake Mills with a bachelor of science degree in exercise and sport management; Maxwell Perrine with a bachelor of science degree in political science; and Abby Vosters, a master of education in professional and professional development with a learning community emphasis.

UW-La Crosse, founded in 1909, is one of the 13 four-year institutions in the University of Wisconsin System. UWL has more than 10,400 full and part-time students enrolled in 101 undergraduate, 28 graduate and two doctoral academic programs.

