MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own grade point average requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “Dean’s List”, but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.”
Local students include:
Watertown — Taylor Adams, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Elliot Asmus, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Carly Bast, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Marcus Bird, School of Business, Dean’s List; Cloey Braatz, School of Education, Dean’s List; Daniela Castellon, School of Education, Dean’s List; Matthew Engel, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Kalin Fischer, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Nia Fredrich, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Alex Grotelueschen, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Mary Harrison, School of Business, Dean’s List; Michael Harshbarger, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List;Caitlin Hielsberg, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Emily Huber, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll; Kelly Koch, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Karli Kohls, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List; Jadyn Meyer, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Dawson Nickels, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Kayden Parpart, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Meghan Petroski, School of Education, Dean’s List; Jennifer Plasil, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Claire Reichardt, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Marissa Roberts, School of Human Ecology, Dean’s Honor List; Cora Roost, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Camden Schultz, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Daniel Smedema, School of Business, Dean’s List; Anthony Smith, School of Business, Dean’s List; Michaela Suski, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Colin Uecker, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Faron Voigt, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Samuel Will, School of Business, Dean’s List; and Andrew Zuehlke, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll.
Helenville — Noah Argus, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List.
Ixonia — Paula Camargo, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List.
Jefferson — Logan Fitzpatrick, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Carolina Gittrich, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Helen Gittrich, School of Education, Dean’s List; Caley Haas, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Anna Kallsen, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Maya Kish, School of Education, Dean’s List; Colton Klecker, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Allison Martin, School of Education, Dean’s List; Alex Sheil, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Lizzi Sheil, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Benjamin Sukow, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; and Ashley Welper, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List.
Johnson Creek — Ellie Froelich, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Rachel Slaybaugh, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Aaron Stephenson, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; and Kaitlyn Woodward, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List.
Juneau — Nicholas Bloedel, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; and Anthony Brugger, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List.
Lake Mills — Jacob Anhalt, School of Education, Dean’s List; Hannah Buscemi, Col of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Julia Carncross, School of Business, Dean’s List; Samuel Denzin, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; Eleni Egelseer, School of Education, Dean’s List; Zachary Ferris, School of Business, Dean’s List; Katherine Hoggatt, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Hannah Hubing, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Blaise Knueppel, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Mia Kroll, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Magen Polzin, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; and Hans Purisch, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Delaney Slattery, School of Education, Dean’s List.
Lebanon — Sierra Kuehl, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll.
Mayville — John Allison, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Jackson Baldus, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Chastin Harlow, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Katelyn Huizenga, School of Nursing, Dean’s Honor List; Ella Mueller, College of Engineering, Dean’s Honor List; and Amber Schraufnagel, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List.
Neosho — Cora Meinberg, School of Education, Dean’s List.
Reeseville — Samantha Battenberg, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; and Sarah LeMay, School of Pharmacy, High Honor Roll.
Rubicon — Destinee Aumann, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Morgan Lentz, College of Agricultural & Life Sci, Dean’s List; and Olivia Pusch, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List.
Sullivan — Brenna Delaney, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Kenzie Emery, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Summer Keske, School of Education, Dean’s List; Kirstin Novak, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; and Eryn Warner, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List.
Waterloo — Lucas Bauer, Col of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Roseanne Crave, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, Dean’s List; Lily Marthaler, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Kate Paape, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; Brandon Springer, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List; and Karley Tesmer, School of Education, Dean’s List.
