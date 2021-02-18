BROOKINGS, S.D. — Two area students have been named to the dean’s list for academic excellence after the fall 2020 semester at South Dakota State University. To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.

Overall, nearly 3,200 students from 34 states and 26 foreign nations are on the list.

Included on the list was Matthew Charles Schadt of Watertown in the school of college of agriculture, food and environmental sciences; and Virginia Marie Klecker of Jefferson in the college of nursing.

