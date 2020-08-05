Katelyn Gundrum

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Katelyn Gundrum of Johnson Creek, has earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing management from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City. The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997. WGU has recognized 7,734 undergraduate and 5,254 graduate degree recipients who have completed their degrees since April 1. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor's degree was 2 years, 3 months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was 1 year, 5 months. The average age for those who graduated is 37 years old. This model has also served students especially well amid the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to continue their programs successfully.

