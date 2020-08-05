Katelyn Gundrum
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Katelyn Gundrum of Johnson Creek, has earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing management from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City. The online, nonprofit university has graduated over 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997. WGU has recognized 7,734 undergraduate and 5,254 graduate degree recipients who have completed their degrees since April 1. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor's degree was 2 years, 3 months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was 1 year, 5 months. The average age for those who graduated is 37 years old. This model has also served students especially well amid the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing them to continue their programs successfully.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.