COLUMBIA, Tenn. — Alexis Flick of Lake Mills has been named to the dean’s list at Columbia State Community College. She was among the 700 students named to the dean’s list for earning academic honors during the fall 2020 semester.
“During the fall semester most classes remained online and in web conferencing formats while COVID-19 cases reached an all-time high in the college’s service area. Some of these students were having a first college experience in this virtual pandemic environment while others continued to manage academic requirements with increasing personal obligations,” said Joni Lenig, interim vice president of academic affairs. “The students who earned this academic achievement proved that college success is possible with hard work and perseverance.”
To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn 12 or more credit hours for the semester with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher.
Columbia State Community College is a two-year college serving a nine-county area in southern Middle Tennessee with five campuses, including Columbia, Williamson, Lawrence, Lewisburg and Clifton. Columbia State was established in 1966 as Tennessee’s first community college.
