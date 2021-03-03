EAU CLAIRE — The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 670 degrees in December. Of the degrees awarded, 660 were received by students attending the Eau Claire campus and 19 were received by students attending UW-Eau Claire — Barron County.

Local students who received degrees and their fields of study included Ana Harvey of Watertown with a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting; Lydia Zipperer of Johnson Creek with a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting; Vanessa Ziehme of Juneau with a bachelor of science degree in communication sciences and disorders; and Desire Matti of Lake Mills with a bachelor of science degree in special education.

