DE PERE — Due to COVID-19, St. Norbert College postponed its 2020 commencement ceremony, originally scheduled for May 17. St. Norbert is committed to recognizing the Class of 2020, and plans are in the works to hold a ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 29, if possible. There were 484 students in the 2020 graduating class, including 454 candidates for baccalaureate degrees and 30 candidates for master’s degrees.
Among the graduates is Sarah Bradow of Watertown.
She graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.