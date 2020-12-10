Isabelle Schauer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Isabelle Schauer of Watertown qualified for the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Approximately 55 percent of Belmont’s students this semester qualified for the fall 2020 Dean’s List. Belmont University was home of the Oct. 22 Presidential Debate, the final in the election season. It is made up of more than 8,200 students who come from every state and 28 countries.

