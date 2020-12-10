Isabelle Schauer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Isabelle Schauer of Watertown qualified for the fall 2020 Dean’s List at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Approximately 55 percent of Belmont’s students this semester qualified for the fall 2020 Dean’s List. Belmont University was home of the Oct. 22 Presidential Debate, the final in the election season. It is made up of more than 8,200 students who come from every state and 28 countries.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.