MILWAUKEE — Several area students have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the spring semester. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 21,000 undergraduate and graduate students.
Watertown — Kassidee Bergdoll, letters and science undergraduate; Tamsyn Bruske, social welfare undergraduate; Jared Ellias, English and comp science undergraduate; Madeline Hammond, health sciences undergraduate; Samuel Maule, English and comp science undergraduate; Dominique Miller, School of the Arts undergraduate; Natalia Olguin, letters and science undergraduate; Olivia Otto, nursing undergraduate; Peter Schroeder, associate degree undergraduate; Alexander Trego, architecture undergraduate; Josephine Wangerin, nursing undergraduate; Jada Wegner, letters and science undergraduate; and Sarah Williams, associate degree undergraduate.
Helenville — Lauren Bonofiglio, nursing undergraduate.
Hustisford — Sophia Hamdan, letters and science undergraduate; and Rurik Miller, business undergraduate.
Ixonia — Jessica Preisler, associate degree undergraduate.
Jefferson — Maren Ager-Hart, associate degree undergraduate; Grace McMahon, school of the arts undergraduate; and Autumn Vesper, school of the arts undergraduate.
Johnson Creek — Hunter Garsky, letters and science undergraduate; and Nathaniel Stewart, school of the arts undergraduate.
Juneau — Alyssa Fehrman, global studies and Rhiannon Ruffner, school of the arts undergraduate.
Lake Mills — Brooke Behm, information studies undergraduate; Cecilia Jewell, school of the arts undergradate; Gabrielle Ruder, education undergraduate; and Kaden Schauer, business undergraduate.
Neosho — Anna Braunschweig, associate degree undergraduate; Morgan Brugger, health sciences undergraduate; and Sawyer VanDorf, health sciences undergraduate.
Rubicon — Adella Klebba, associate degree undergraduate; and Riley Smeaton, English and comp science undergraduate.
Sullivan — Michael Levandoski, social welfare undergraduate; and Madeline Prodoehl, school of the arts undergraduate.
