BOSTON, Mass. — Yiran Yu, a native of Watertown, Wis., has been named to Emerson College's Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester. Yu is majoring in media arts production and is a member of the Class of 2024. The requirement to make Emerson's Dean's List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher.

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, opposite the historic Boston Common and in the heart of the city's Theatre District, Emerson College  has 3,700 undergraduates and 1,400 graduate students. 

