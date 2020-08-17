LAWRENCE, Kansas — More than 7,500 undergraduate students, including Kate Crnkovich of Watertown and Claire Bergan of Waterloo, earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2020 semester at the University of Kansas.
The students, from KU’s Lawrence and Edwards campuses and the schools of Health Professions and Nursing in Kansas City, Kansas, represent 85 of 105 Kansas counties; 47 other states, territories, and Washington, D.C.; and 55 other countries.
The honor roll comprises undergraduates who meet requirements in the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences and in the schools of business, education, engineering, health professions, journalism, music, nursing, pharmacy and social welfare. Honor roll criteria vary among the university’s academic units. Crnkovich is in the college of liberal arts and sciences and Bergan is in the school of nursing.
