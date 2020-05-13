Wyatt Gallitz
LINCOLN, Neb. — Wyatt Michael Gallitz of Reeseville was among 3,417 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a virtual graduation celebration May 9. Gallitz earned a bachelor of science in business administration from the College of Business.
The May graduates are from 54 countries, 45 states and Puerto Rico, and 250 Nebraska communities.
The graduation celebration featured a “Dream Big” address from John Cook, head coach of Nebraska volleyball, and appearances by special guests. At the end of the event, Chancellor Ronnie Green officially conferred degrees to students. The celebration can be viewed at https://commencement.unl.edu.
All May 2020 graduates may participate in a future commencement ceremony, and those plans are in the works.
Carley Krull
AMES, Iowa — Carley Krull of Lake Mills graduated with a bachelar of science degree from Iowa State University’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences upon completion of the spring 2020 semester.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the university’s commitment to prioritize health and safety, spring commencement was moved to a virtual format.
On Friday, the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences hosted a virtual convocation. The event provided individual recognition for graduating seniors and will feature a series of videos hosted on the college Facebook page or at www.cals.iastate.edu/convocation where the virtual celebration will be archived for future viewing.
