WHITEWATER — Several area students from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater were award winners at the 2020 MAGD EXPO held virtually May 19 to June 19.
The students included, from Waterloo, Bree Marconnet, a media arts and game development major, who received an honorable mention in the 2D category for Manu; also from Waterloo, Cameron Quimby, a media arts and game development major, who received an honorable mention in the video category for Luden; from Sullivan, Kris Schweda, a media arts and game development major, who received an honorable mention in the video category for Luden; and from Lake Mills, Kalei Meyer, a media arts and game development major, who won Best in Show and People’s Choice in the audio/interactive/physical category for Student App Series.
The MAGD EXPO is normally held in early May on the UW-Whitewater campus as a one-day event featuring a juried show of interactive entertainment in 2D, 3D, aural, virtual and animated creative work. This year it was moved to a virtual environment. The entire event was run through the website www.magdexpo.com and student projects can still be viewed through the site. The categories for entries included: 2D, 3D, video, audio/interactive/physical and games. There were 53 different entries this year.
This event helps students gain experience by sharing their work with the public in a professional setting and receive feedback from industry experts.
The Media Arts and Game Development Program’s mission is to deliver effective and relevant interdisciplinary curriculum responsive to the growing needs of the rapidly changing, evolving, and emerging time-based and interactive media disciplines and professions.
