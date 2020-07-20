Taylor Allard
DUBUQUE, Iowa — For the first time in its 168-year history, University of Dubuque held virtual commencement ceremonies to celebrate the accomplishments of more than 350 graduates on May 16.
Among the graduates was Taylor Allard of Lake Mills. He graduated cum laude with a bachelor of business degree in business administration.
Since the campus could not gather in-person because of the pandemic, UD officials held virtual commencements for undergraduate and graduate students in the Class of 2020 on the original date for May Commencement. Students who graduated May 2020 may return to campus to participate in December 2020 commencement or May 2021 commencement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.