MENOMONIE — The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.
The award, formerly known as the Chancellor’s Award, is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
UW-Stout, Wisconsin’s Polytechnic University, has 46 undergraduate majors and 24 graduate programs, including one doctoral degree. Enrollment was 7,970 in the fall.
Students from the area that were recognized include:
Watertown — Emma Jones, sophomore, bachelor of science, dietetics; Shannon Jones, junior, bachelor of science, applied science, pre-medicine/pre-prof; Nicole McConville, junior, bachelor of fine arts in interior design; Liz Oswald, senior, bachelor of science applied science; Libby Peplinski, sophomore, bachelor of science, health wellness and fitness; and Katelyn Rinehart, sophomore, bachelor of science, dietetics.
Jefferson — Lilly Gomez, junior, bachelor of science, computer science.
Juneau — Hope English, sophomore, pre game design/development art; and Zachary Schmitt, junior, bachelor of science construction.
Lake Mills — Matthew Rosecke, sophomore, bachelor of science business administration.
Reeseville — Eli Hendrickson, freshman, pre-industrial design.
Rubicon — Melissa Ferrise, junior, bachelor of science, criminal justice and rehabilitation.
Sullivan — Bryr Harenda, sophomore, bachelor of fine arts for game design and development art.
Waterloo — Bree Marconnet, junior, bachelor of science art education.
