OSHKOSH — University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have announced students who qualified for the dean’s list and honor roll in fall 2020 across all three campuses, Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Fox Cities.
To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. The term grade point average requirement for university honor roll is 3.3; the term GPA requirement for dean’s list is 3.75 out of a possible 4.0.
The local students included:
Watertown — Paige Bacchi, freshman, honor roll; Denali Bruce, freshman, dean’s list; Lauren Burd, junior, dean’s list; Alayna Clark, freshman, honor roll; Cailee Franks, junior, honor roll; Marissa Haines, sophomore, dean’s list; Mia Haines, junior, honor roll; McKenna Meyer, senior, dean’s list; Tyler Nico, sophomore, honor roll; William Piotrowski, senior, honor roll; Ashley Placek, junior, dean’s list; Paige Schmutzler, senior, dean’s list; Taylor Sprenger, junior, dean’s list; Clayton Swenson, senior, honor roll Justyce Wandersee, freshman, honor roll; Jared Wehking, senior, honor roll; Alec Winkelman, senior, dean’s list; Hayley Zubke, senior, dean’s list; and Payton Zubke, sophomore, dean’s list.
Hustisford — Bethany Geiter, freshman, honor roll; and Alissa Kaemmerer, senior, dean’s list.
Iron Ridge — Peyton Litterick, senior, honor roll; and Alexandra Ziegelbauer, senior, honor roll.
Ixonia — Kassidy Detvan, sophomore, honor roll.
Jefferson — Alexis Breunig, senior, honor roll; Mariah Linse, sophomore, dean’s list; Dylan Nordentoft, sophomore, dean’s list; Chelsea Shuda, junior, dean’s list; Logan Wegner, sophomore, dean’s list; and Carrie Yerges, freshman, dean’s list.
Johnson Creek — Samuel Green, junior, honor roll; and Dylan Laue, freshman, honor roll.
Juneau — Natalia Calvo, senior, honor roll; Zachary Fordon, junior, honor roll; Amanda Krueger, freshman, dean’s list; and Morgan Lepple, junior, honor roll.
Lake Mills — Patience Letko, senior, dean’s list; Ella Quinn, senior, dean’s list; Brittney Rockney, junior, honor roll; and Joel Theder, senior, honor roll.
Lowell — Matthew Bennett, senior, dean’s list.
Neosho — Mallory Knight, senior, dean’s list.
Rubicon — Abigail Holappa, freshman, dean’s list.
Sullivan — Andrew Flood, senior, dean’s list.
Waterloo — Katelynn Kuhl, sophomore, honor roll.
