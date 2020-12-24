MILWAUKEE — Several residents from the area were among the 2,050 students who graduated Saturday from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
They include from Watertown, Mary Blum, College of Letters and Science, master of arts; from Hustisford, Onna Geer, College of General Studies, associate of arts and sciences; from Jefferson, Rachel Wenndt, College of Letters and Science, master of arts; from Johnson Creek, Noah Stevenson, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts; from Lake Mills, Edward Jaegler, School of Information Studies, bachelor of science; from Neosho, Elizabeth Neu, College of General Studies, associate of arts and sciences; and from Reeseville, Jordan Addison, Global Studies Interdisciplinary, bachelor of arts.
