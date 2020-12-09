St. Norbert's Dean List

DE PERE — The following students have been named to the 2020 fall semester dean's list at St. Norbert College. A minimum 3.5 grade point average is required for academic eligibility.

Alan Albrecht and Rachel Koch, both of Jefferson; Emily Hirsch of Johnson Creek; and Grace White of Reeseville.

St. Norbert is a four-year, Catholic liberal arts institution nestled beside the Fox River in De Pere, neighboring Green Bay. Founded in 1898, the college became coeducational in 1952. Today the residential campus serves approximately 2,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

Load comments