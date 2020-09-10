Kathryn Graham 

WHITEWATER — Kathryn Graham of Hustisford, has made the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the 2020 spring semester. She demonstrated her academic abilities by receive a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester. "Dean's list honorees have shown an outstanding dedication to their academic pursuits - from their work in the classroom to notable projects in our research laboratories and out in the field," said interim Provost Greg Cook. The registrar's office reports 4,264 students were selected for the dean's list for the spring semester. About 12,400 students are currently enrolled at the university's Whitewater and Rock County campuses.

