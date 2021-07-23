LA CROSSE — Maya C. Roberts of Watertown and Jack Monis of Ashippun were among the 735 students named to the Viterbo University 2021 spring semester dean’s list.
Monis is the son of Peder and Trish Monis and is studying psychology.
Full-time students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit for letter grades and receive at least a 3.50 grade point average with no incomplete grades to qualify for the dean’s list.
Part-time students must have completed a total of 15 semester hours of credit for letter grades at Viterbo with a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher. Part-time students must also complete a minimum of six semester hours of credit for letter grades and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or above with no incompletes.
Viterbo is a liberal arts university located in La Crosse, founded in 1890 by the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.
