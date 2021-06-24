GREEN BAY — The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has made public the names of undergraduate students receiving semester honors for spring 2021 semester academic achievement. Students who earn a 4.0 grade point average, which represents all “A” grades, receive highest honors. High honors go to students earning 3.99 to 3.75 grade point averages. Honors are given to students earning 3.74 to 3.50 grade point averages. All were full-time students in the spring term, earning 12 or more credits of graded coursework. The local students include:
Watertown — Omar Gallegos, semester high honors; Faith Klein, semester highest honors; Briaunna Konz, semester high honors; Will Kopp, semester honors; Hayden Schultz, semester high honors; Marissa Wackett, semester highest honors; and Allison Wanke, semester honors.
Iron Ridge — Jadin Justman, semester highest honors.
Johnson Creek — Abigail Stephenson, semester honors.
Juneau — Ashley McLain, semester honors.
Lake Mills — Lydia Downey, semester highest honors; and Lauren Felder, semester highest honors.
Reeseville — Paul Gruenwald, semester highest honors.
Rubicon — Sheila Weninger, semester highest honors.
Waterloo — Evan Holzhueter, semester highest honors; and Kendra Moe, semester high honors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.