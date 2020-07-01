RIVER FALLS — The University of Wisconsin-River Falls spring semester Dean’s List honoring 2,210 students has been released.
To be named to the Dean’s List, a full-time undergraduate must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a scale of 4.0, or midway between an “A” and “B” average.
Area students with the major, included:
Watertown: Patience Drebenstedt, animal science; Ashra Hall, animal science; Kali Klug, animal science; Melissa Melcher, political science; Kaytlynn Meyer, neuroscience; Danielle Schilling, animal science; Natalie Siedschlag, agricultural education; Kristin Stair, marketing communications; and Olivia Zimmermann, animal science.
Helenville: Elizabeth Knoebel, animal science; and Emelyn Schoeller, animal science.
Iron Ridge: Shiloh Ballard, computer science and information system; Melanie Onstad, dairy science; and Abigail Schulz, agricultural business.
Neosho: Laura James, psychology; and Katherine Wendorf, conservation and environmental planning.
Reeseville: Justin Wuestenberg, business administration.
