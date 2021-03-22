MILWAUKEE — Several area students received academic honors from Milwaukee School of Engineering for the 2021 winter quarter. Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the dean's list.
From Watertown, included on the list were Tyler Bartz, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Phillip Kieselhorst, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; and Matthias Winters, bachelor of science in industrial engineering.
Also named to the dean's list was Quinn Borchert of Lake Mills, studying for a bachelor of science in biomolecular engineering.
Milwaukee School of Engineering is an independent, non-profit university with about 2,700 students and was founded in 1903.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.