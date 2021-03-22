MILWAUKEE —  Several area students received academic honors from Milwaukee School of Engineering for the 2021 winter quarter. Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher (out of 4.0) are on the dean's list.

From Watertown, included on the list were Tyler Bartz, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Phillip Kieselhorst, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; and Matthias Winters, bachelor of science in industrial engineering.

Also named to the dean's list was Quinn Borchert of Lake Mills, studying for a bachelor of science in biomolecular engineering.

Milwaukee School of Engineering is an independent, non-profit university with about 2,700 students and was founded in 1903. 

