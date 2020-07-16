DES MOINES, Iowa — Thomas Smith of Watertown has been named to the deans’ list at Drake University. To be eligible for the deans’ list students must have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2020 semester at Drake.
Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling more than 3,000 undergraduate and 1,800 graduate students.
w Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through six colleges and schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.