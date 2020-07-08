RIVER FALLS — Several local residents were among 816 students receiving degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May.
Among the students were Watertown students Amanda Griebenow who graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in agricultural business, and Ashra Hall who graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in animal science
Helenville student Elizabeth Knoebel graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree animal science.
Iron Ridge student Abigail Schulz received a bachelor of science degree in agricultural business.
Kelsey Cobler of Johnson Creek received a master of science degree in comm sciences and disorders.
Katherine Wendorf of Neosho graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in conservation and environ planning.
Justin Wuestenberg of Reeseville received a bachelor of science degree in business administration.
Founded in 1874, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls is located 30 miles from downtown St. Paul.
