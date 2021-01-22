DeKALB, Ill. — Garrett Mayfield of Ixonia was named to Northern Illinois University’s fall 2020 dean’s list.

To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.

Mayfield, a Oconomowoc High School graduate, is seeking a degree in art and design education.

Northern Illinois University’s main campus is in DeKalb, Illinois, and offers more than 100 courses of study while serving a diverse and international student body of about 19,000.

