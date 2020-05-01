WHITEWATER — Kylie Jacobs of Watertown, who is studying journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was among the award winners at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association 2020 Better Newspaper Competition.
UW-Whitewater’s independent student newspaper, The Royal Purple, won second place for Best Newspaper Promotion.
“The entire staff should be really proud of their hard work reaching out to the campus and community, which secured the award for newspaper promotion. They’ve created important connections with organizations that can help us tell the story of Whitewater,” said Keith Zukas, faculty advisor.
The awards event was scheduled March 19-20 in Pewaukee as part of the WNA’s Convention and Trade Show. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was canceled.
The Royal Purple is a student-led weekly newspaper that has created and nurtured relationships with UW-Whitewater faculty, students, and staff and the Whitewater community.
With roots from 1901, The Royal Purple has paved the way for campus news through student reporters, writers, photographers, editors, web editors, and advertising managers.
