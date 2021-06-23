QUINCY, Ill. — Alexander John David of Johnson Creek graduated May 8 from Quincy University in Quincy, Ill. The May 2021 graduating class was comprised of 203 undergraduates, with an additional 27 graduate degree recipients.
David received a bachelor of science degree in accounting bachelor of science in marketing and bachelor of science in sport management.
Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University is celebrating 160 years as a small Catholic university.
