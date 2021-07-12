DES MOINES, Iowa — Karl Stadler of Watertown has been named to the deans’ lists at Drake University. To be eligible for the deans’ list students must have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2021 semester at Drake.

Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling nearly 3,000 undergraduate and more than 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through seven colleges and schools.

