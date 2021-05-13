WHITEWATER — Several University of Wisconsin-Whitewater area students were part of the Symphonic Wind Ensemble’s final concert of the year, which was released digitally on May 3.
The students included Grace Caine, who is studying music, played alto saxophone; and Luci Randall of Jefferson, who is studying music, played alto saxophone.
The UW-Whitewater Symphonic Wind Ensemble is the premiere wind and percussion ensemble on campus. It is open by audition to all qualified students, regardless of major. The ensemble re-auditions every semester.
Their latest concert included a wide array of compositions including: “Four Scottish Dances” composed by Malcolm Arnold and arranged by John P. Paynter; “La Procession du Rocio” composed by Joaquin Turina, arranged by Alfred Reed; “Suite Francaise” composed by Darius Milhaud; “Speak to Me” composed by Dana Wilson; and “Cathedrals” composed by Kathryn Salfelder.
