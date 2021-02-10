TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 13,128 students enrolled during the fall 2020 term at The University of Alabama made the dean’s list with academic records of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale, or the president’s list with academic records of 4.0, all A’s.

The UA dean’s and president’s Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students.

The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Area students recognized incuded Samantha Salaj of Ixonia who was named to the ppresident’s list; Madison Traughber of Juneau who was named to the dean’s list; and Megan Brown of Watertown who was named to the dean’s list.

