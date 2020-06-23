MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own grade point average requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list,” but some grant the “dean’s honor list” and “dean’s high honor list.”
Local students who have received this honor include:
Watertown: Carly Bast, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Marcus Bird, School of Business, dean’s list; Cloey Braatz, School of Education, dean’s list; Brett Caine, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Matthew Engel, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Nia Fredrich, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Colt Galecki, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Erin Haeger, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Mary Harrison, School of Business, dean’s list; Michael Harshbarger, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Caitlin Hielsberg, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Kelly Koch, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean’s list; Jack Mattke, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Hayley McCabe, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Jacqueline McNutt, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Jadyn Meyer, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Dawson Nickels, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean’s list; Kylie Nickels, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean’s list; Valerie Otto, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Cora Roost, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Joseph Schleicher, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Josh Schroeder, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Alexis Schultz, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean’s list; Daniel Smedema, School of Business, dean’s list; Michaela Suski, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Colin Uecker, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean’s list; Faron Voigt, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Olivia Wieland, School of Education, dean’s list; Samuel Will, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; and Andrew Zuehlke, School of Pharmacy, high honor roll.
Helenville: Noah Argus, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; and Joseph Warzyn, School of Pharmacy, high honor. roll
Iron Ridge: Riley Hazelberg, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; and Rachel Zuern, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean’s list
Ixonia: Luke Petersen, Division of Continuing Studies, dean’s list; and Amy Severinsen, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list.
Jefferson: Holland Foelker, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Helen Gittrich, School of Education, dean’s list; Rebecca Glendon, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Amanda Haas, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean’s list; Tierney Hall, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Colton Klecker, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Lizzi Sheil, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; and Ashley Welper, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list.
Johnson Creek: Luke Hetue, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list
Juneau: Nicholas Bloedel, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Anthony Brugger, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Kyle Engels, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; and Hirochi Ura, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list.
Lake Mills: Hannah Buscemi, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean’s list; Nathan Denzin, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Eleni Egelseer, School of Education, dean’s list; Zachary Ferris, School of Business, dean’s list; Blaise Knueppel, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Riley Knueppel, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Brooke Leland, School of Education, dean’s list; Hans Purisch, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Kelsey Schultz, School of Human Ecology, dean’s honor list; Delaney Slattery, School of Education, dean’s list; and Sophia Thompson, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list.
Lebanon: Sierra Kuehl, School of Pharmacy, high honor roll.
Neosho: Cora Meinberg, School of Education, dean’s list.
Reeseville: Samantha Battenberg, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; and Sarah LeMay, School of Pharmacy, honor roll.
Sullivan: Summer Keske, School of Education, dean’s list.
Waterloo: Lucas Bauer, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean’s list; Kendall James, College of Engineering, dean’s honor list; Ramona Kick, College of Agricultural & Life Science, dean’s list; Cassandra Last, School of Education, dean’s list; Lily Marthaler, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; Brandon Springer, College of Letters and Science, dean’s list; and Karley Tesmer, School of Education, dean’s list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.