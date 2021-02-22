MADISON — Nearly 3,000 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a virtual commencement ceremony on Dec. 13, 2020.

Degree recipients from the area included:

Watertown — Matthew Degrave, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, bachelor of science, biochemistry.

Jonathan Groth, School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science, retailing and consumer behavior, retailing and consumer behavior.

Callaway Kemp, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, bachelor of science, horticulture.

Karli Kohls, School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science, personal finance.

Jennifer Plasil, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts, zoology.

Jefferson — Alex Sheil, College of Engineering, bachelor of science, civil engineering.

Johnson Creek — Kaitlyn Woodward, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts, legal studies and sociology.

Lake Mills — Hannah Buscemi, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, bachelor of science, biological systems engineering

Kelsey Schultz, School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science, retailing and consumer behavior.

Rubicon — Morgan Lentz, College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science, biology, graduated with distinction.

Sullivan — Summer Keske, School of Education, bachelor of science, education, elementary education and special education, graduated with distinction.

Waterloo — Roseanne Crave, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, bachelor of science, life sciences communication.

Load comments