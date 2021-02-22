MADISON — Nearly 3,000 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a virtual commencement ceremony on Dec. 13, 2020.
Degree recipients from the area included:
Watertown — Matthew Degrave, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, bachelor of science, biochemistry.
Jonathan Groth, School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science, retailing and consumer behavior, retailing and consumer behavior.
Callaway Kemp, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, bachelor of science, horticulture.
Karli Kohls, School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science, personal finance.
Jennifer Plasil, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts, zoology.
Jefferson — Alex Sheil, College of Engineering, bachelor of science, civil engineering.
Johnson Creek — Kaitlyn Woodward, College of Letters and Science, bachelor of arts, legal studies and sociology.
Lake Mills — Hannah Buscemi, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, bachelor of science, biological systems engineering
Kelsey Schultz, School of Human Ecology, bachelor of science, retailing and consumer behavior.
Rubicon — Morgan Lentz, College of Agricultural & Life Science, bachelor of science, biology, graduated with distinction.
Sullivan — Summer Keske, School of Education, bachelor of science, education, elementary education and special education, graduated with distinction.
Waterloo — Roseanne Crave, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, bachelor of science, life sciences communication.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.