Dean Neff

CHADRON, Neb. — Dean Neff of Lake Mills was among the 328 students named to the fall 2020 President’s List at Chadron State College. The students have a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester. Cities and states listed reflect the student’s selected permanent address. Chadron State College, which was founded in 1911, is the only four-year, regionally-accredited college in the western half of Nebraska. Nearly 3,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State.

