IOWA CITY, IA — More than 7,400 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa were named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.
Area students include Calvin Marks of Watertown enrolled in Tippie College of Business with finance as the primary area of study; Megan Grunst of Lake Mills, enrolled in the College of Engineering with primary area of study in biomedical engineering; and Elizabeth Munoz-Cuadra of Sullivan, enrolled in the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences with primary area of study in medical laboratory science interest.
