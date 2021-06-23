TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 11,813 students enrolled during the spring 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the Dean's List with academic records of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale, or the president's list with academic records of 4.0, which is all A's.

The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Local students recognized were Madison Traughber of Juneau who was named to the deans list and Megan Brown of Watertown who was named to the presidents list.

The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university and is the state's largest higher education institution.

