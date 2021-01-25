WINONA, Minn. — Winona State University has announced its dean's list for the fall semester 2020. To be named to the dean's list, a student must be an undergraduate enrolled full-time and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5.
Students named to the dean's list included Katherine Curtis of Watertown, Matthew Moynihan of Lowell and Melanie Renforth of Waterloo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.