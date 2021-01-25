WINONA, Minn. — Winona State University has announced its dean's list for the fall semester 2020. To be named to the dean's list, a  student must be an undergraduate enrolled full-time and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5.

Students named to the dean's list included Katherine Curtis of Watertown, Matthew Moynihan of Lowell and Melanie Renforth of Waterloo.

