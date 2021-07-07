MILWAUKEE — Several area students were named to Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must carry a semester grade point average of 3.6 or higher.

Students included:

Watertown — Kalies Birkholz, a senior and a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Marilyn Klein, a junior and graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Carissa Lange, a senior and graduate of Luther Preparatory School; Elliott Lindemann, a senior and a graduate of Luther Preparatory School; Madeline Lindemann, a senior and graduate of Luther Preparatory School; Elise Meier, a sophomore and graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; Jessica Rush, a junior and graduate of Luther Preparatory School; Jaden Schmidt, a senior and graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; and Mason Zuehlke, a senior and graduate of Luther Preparatory School.

Jefferson — Brian Bowling, a senior and graduate of Jefferson High School; and Carter Schneider, a sophomore and graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.

Ixonia — Sierra Ebert, a junior and graduate of Lake Country Lutheran High School.

Waterloo — Kayla Grundman, a senior and graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.

Lake Mills — Miriam Helwig, a junior and graduate of Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School; James Neuberger, a junior and graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School; and Grace Tomhave, a senior and graduate of Luther Preparatory School.

Wisconsin Lutheran College is an independent, Christian college located in Milwaukee.

