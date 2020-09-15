DeKALB, Ill. — More than 550 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in August. Included among the graduates was Kelsey Clothier of Jefferson who earned a bachelor of science in human development and family sciences, family social services. Northern Illinois University main campus is in DeKalb, Illinois, with education centers for students and working professionals in Chicago, Hoffman Estates, Naperville, Oregon and Rockford.

