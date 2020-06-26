Watertown, WI (53094)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.