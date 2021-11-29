DAVENPORT, Iowa — Patrick Zelinski of Ixonia, graduated with a doctor of chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport, Iowa on Oct. 22.

Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, Calif.; and Port Orange, Fla.

Recommended for you

Load comments