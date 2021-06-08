MILWAUKEE — Alexis Gaster of Watertown was named to the Mount Mary University spring 2021 dean's list.
Gaster is studying for a bachelor of arts degree in interior design.
The dean's list honors full-time students who have earned a 3.6 grade point average or better while taking 12 or more credits during the recent semester. Part-time students are eligible for the dean's list when they have earned a 3.6 GPA or better while completing at least six credits.
Mount Mary University, sponsored by the School Sisters of Notre Dame, is a diverse and inclusive urban Catholic university located in Milwaukee.
