MILWAUKEE —  Alexis Gaster of Watertown was named to the Mount Mary University spring 2021 dean's list.

Gaster is studying for a bachelor of arts degree in interior design.

The dean's list honors full-time students who have earned a 3.6 grade point average or better while taking 12 or more credits during the recent semester. Part-time students are eligible for the dean's list when they have earned a 3.6 GPA or better while completing at least six credits.

Mount Mary University, sponsored by the School Sisters of Notre Dame, is a diverse and inclusive urban Catholic university located in Milwaukee.

