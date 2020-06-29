WORCESTER, MA — Late this spring, Worcester Polytechnic Institute celebrated the Class of 2020 with a socially distanced commencement season in place of its traditional 152nd commencement exercises.
Cole Flegel of Watertown, was awarded a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.
Since the Class of 2020 was unable to receive diplomas in person this year, they instead received personal commencement packages, mailed to their home, that that included their diplomas, commencement regalia, and other items to celebrate their successes, as well as a congratulatory video message from President Laurie Leshin.
In total, WPI awarded 1,043 bachelor’s degrees, 674 master’s degrees, and 54 doctoral degrees.
WPI plans to hold in-person undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies in the future, at a date to be announced.
