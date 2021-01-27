FAYETTE, IA — Katie Crogan of Watertown has been named to the Dean’s List at Upper Iowa University for the 2020 fall semester.

To be honored, a student must have earned a minimum 3.50 grade point average and be enrolled as a full-time student.

Upper Iowa University founded in 1857, is a private, nonprofit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 4,500 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette, Iowa, campus, 21 U.S. locations, as well as a location in Hong Kong.

