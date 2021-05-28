CROOKSTON, Minn. — Luke Roeseler of Watertown has been named to the spring semester 2021 dean's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

To qualify for a place on the dean's list at the U of M Crookston, students must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average. The Crookston campus is the online leader in the University of Minnesota system and the only campus providing every full-time student with a laptop computer.

