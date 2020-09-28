STEVENS POINT — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on more than 1,100 graduates for the spring 2020 semester. The local students include:

Watertown — Michael Ellenbecker, bachelor of music, music performance - wind instrument, cum laude; Kailyn Haberman, bachelor of science, sociology, social work; Shane Jannke, bachelor of science, mathematics - actuarial; Trevor Reierson, bachelor of science, mathematics - actuarial; Cameron Schuett, bachelor of science, business administration - finance, insurance, real estate; and Amanda Wolf, bachelor of science, dietetics.

Hustisford — Aleisha Muras, bachelor of fine arts, art - graphic design, magna cum laude.

Ixonia — Briana Griswold, bachelor of science, family and consumer sci - child life and family.

Jefferson — Talen Wilharm, bachelor of science, early childhood education.

Juneau — Sara Connolly, master of science, master's - comm sci and disorders - teaching.

Lowell — Joseph Caine, bachelor of science, management.

Neosho — Kyle Hogen, bachelor of science, psychology - human services, cum laude.

Sullivan — Emily Schueler, bachelor of science, clinical lab science - medical technology.

Waterloo — Jason Lins, bachelor of science, fish and water resources - fisheries and aquatic sciences, cum laude

