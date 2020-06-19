STEVENS POINT — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point honored more than 2,660 undergraduate students for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Full-time undergraduates who earned grade points of 3.90 to 4.0 (4.0 equals straight A) are given the highest honors designation. High honor citations go to those with grade point averages from 3.75 to 3.89 and honor recognition is accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.
Personalized certificates of scholastic achievement are being sent to those who earned highest honors distinction.
Students who received honors include:
Watertown: Michael Ellenbecker, senior, highest honors; Hannah Grill, junior, honors; Kailyn Haberman, senior, highest honors; Shane Jannke, senior, high honors; Jenna Koepp, sophomore, highest honors; Trevor Reierson, senior, honors; and Miranda Schueler, senior, honors.
Ixonia: Katelyn Herne, senior, highest honors.
Johnson Creek: Clayton Donnelly, senior, honors.
Juneau: Taylor Rayome, senior, honors.
Lake Mills: Abigail Carr, senior, honors; Brady Wagner, junior, honors.
Neosho: Kayla Doege, senior, high honors; Jack Gauthier, sophomore, high honors; Kyle Hogen, senior, highest honors.
Reeseville: Emma Palmer, senior, high honors.
Sullivan: Summer Manzke, senior, highest honors; Emily Schueler, senior, high honors; Audry Wright, junior, highest honors.
Waterloo: Ariana Gonzales, senior, honors; Autumn Lins, sophomore, honors; Jason Lins, senior, highest honors; > Christian Riddle, junior, honors.
