MILWAUKEE — Several students from the area have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the spring 2020 semester. UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 24,000 associate, undergraduate and graduate students.
Watertown — Mara Lapp, college of letters and science; Emily Lenske, college of letters and science; Morgan Manchester, college of letters and science; Ashley Rehbaum, college of nursing; and > Jonathan Rohr, college of letters and science.
Hustisford — Dahlia Hamdan, Peck school of the arts.
Jefferson — Katherine Bryan, Ccllege of letters and science; Micah Foust, Peck school of the arts; and Asher Vogel, college of letters and science.
Juneau — Mackenzie Arndt, Helen Bader school of social welfare.
Lake Mills — Kelsey Mailandt, college of letters and science; and Stefan Rudel, Sheldon B. Lubar school of business.
Neosho — Nicholas Bazylewicz, Helen Bader school of social welfare.
