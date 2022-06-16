UW-Madison dean's list
MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the dean's list for the spring semester of the 2021-2022 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor "dean's list", but some grant the "dean's honor list" and "dean's high honor list."
Area students named to the dean's list include:
Watertown — Taylor Adams, School of Human Ecology, dean's honor list; Elliot Asmus, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Carly Bast, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Drew Betschler, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Cloey Braatz, School of Education, dean's list; Daniela Castellon, School of Education, dean's list; Matthew Engel, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Riley Fredrick, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Alex Grotelueschen, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Jessica Hang, School of Education, dean's list; Michael Hang, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Caitlin Hielsberg, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Emily Huber, School of Pharmacy, high honor roll; Kelly Koch, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean's list; Hayley McCabe, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Jadyn Meyer, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Meghan Petroski, School of Education, dean's list; Hallie Reeve, School of Human Ecology, dean's honor list; Claire Reichardt, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean's list; Hannah Roberts, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean's list; Marissa Roberts, School of Nursing, dean's honor list; Cora Roost, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Camden Schultz, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Daniel Smedema, School of Business, dean's list; Richard Smith, School of Nursing, dean's honor list; Michaela Suski, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Colin Uecker, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean's list; and Samuel Will, School of Business, dean's list.
Helenville — Noah Argus, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; and Madeline Yambor, School of Education, dean's list.
Ixonia — Karolynn Kunz, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Braden Neumann, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; and Amelia Sitzberger, College of Letters and Science, dean's list.
Jefferson — Logan Fitzpatrick, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Amy Griffin, School of Education, dean's list; Colton Klecker, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Allison Martin, School of Education, dean's list; Ryan Messer, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Rachael Neitzel, School of Human Ecology, dean's honor list; Valorie Schamens, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; and Ashley Welper, College of Engineering, dean's honor list.
Johnson Creek — Benjamin Craven, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Rachel Slaybaugh, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; and Aaron Stephenson, School of Education, dean's list.
Juneau — Robert Hall, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, dean's list.
Lake Mills — Alan Albrecht, School of Pharmacy, honor roll; Samuel Denzin, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Madi Ekstrom, School of Human Ecology, dean's honor list; Kaitlyn Hanson, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Everett Karlen, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Blaise Knueppel, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Mia Kroll, College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, dean's list; Sydney Langille, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Hannah Link, School of Education, dean's list; Madayn Miller-Nielsen, Division of Continuing Studies, dean's list; Lucas Myszkowski, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Kayla Nelson, School of Education, dean's list; Sarah Nelson, School of Business, dean's list; Madeline Olson, School of Human Ecology, dean's honor list; Magen Polzin, School of Business, dean's list; Shelby Riggleman, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Brooke Sehmer, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Ava Stelter, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; and Ava Wollin, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean's list.
Sullivan — Anna Graves, School of Education, dean's list; Kirstin Novak, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean's list; and Janelle Wenzel, School of Human Ecology, dean's honor list.
Waterloo — Lucas Bauer, College of Agricultural & Life Sciences, dean's list; Kendall James, College of Engineering, dean's honor list; Lily Marthaler, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; Brandon Springer, College of Letters and Science, dean's list; and Madalyn Stewart, College of Letters and Science, dean's list.
