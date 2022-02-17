Katherine Curtis, Matthew Moynihan

WINONA, Minn. — Winona State University announced its dean's list for the fall 2021 semester. 

To be named to the dean's list, a student must be an undergraduate enrolled full-time and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5.

Two students were named to the dean's list. They include Katherine Curtis of Watertown and Matthew Moynihan of Lowell.

